Cowboys' Noah Brown: One reception in playoff loss
Brown caught his sole target for 13 yards during Saturday's playoff loss to the Rams. He finished the regular season with five catches on eight targets for 54 yards across eight games.
Brown missed the first eight games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury sustained in training camp. After returning from injured reserve on Nov. 9, he regularly served as a depth wideout. Despite seeing double-digit offensive snaps in all but two of his games played, Brown never managed to log more than one catch in a single game. The second-year pro will attempt to make use of his 6-foot-2, 225 pound frame to hold on to his depth role this offseason.
