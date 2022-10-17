Brown caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The 26-year-old wideout very nearly had a spectacular touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone just before halftime, but upon review it was ruled he didn't get a second foot or other body part down in bounds after securing the ball. Brown has seen his target volume dwindle the last couple games with Michael Gallup back in action, but the entire Cowboys passing game could get a boost in Week 7 if Dak Prescott (thumb) is able to return to action.