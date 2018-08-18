Cowboys' Noah Brown: Out Saturday
Brown will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals due to an undisclosed reason, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.
The reason for Brown's absence is currently unclear, though he dealt with a sore hamstring throughout the opening stages of training camp. The Cowboys will be missing a trio of receivers Saturday, as Cole Beasley (groin) and Tavon Austin (hamstring) are also sidelined.
