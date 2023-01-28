Brown caught 43 of 73 targets for 555 yards and three touchdowns over 16 games in 2022.

The 27-year-old came into the season with little fanfare and little career production on his resume, but Brown took advantage of a threadbare depth chart behind CeeDee Lamb early in the season to establish himself as a legitimate NFL receiving threat, posting an 18-274-1 line on 27 targets over the first four games of 2022 despite mostly working with backup QB Cooper Rush. Brown's numbers declined from that point once Michael Gallup rejoined the lineup, but he still flashed some upside later in the year, hauling in 85 yards against the Texans in Week 14 before catching two TDs from Dak Prescott in Week 15 against the Jaguars. An unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Brown's breakout could draw interest from other clubs and price him out of the Cowboys' 2023 plans.