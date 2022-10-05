Brown (neck) practiced fully Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brown exited the Cowboys' Week 4 win against the Commanders in the fourth quarter due to a neck injury, but it didn't hold him back during the first session of Week 5 prep. Assuming he avoids a game-day designation ahead of Sunday's contest at the Rams, he'll be a part of a receiving corps headed by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. In Gallup's season debut this past Sunday, he logged 61 percent of the snaps on offense, while Brown managed 79 percent.

