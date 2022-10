Brown (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Brown handled a full workload in last week's win over the Lions but then was held out of practice all this week. He thus appears truly questionable ahead of the 1:00 ET kickoff, with KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert on hand to fill in at wide receiver if Brown can't play.