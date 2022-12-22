Brown (foot) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game versus the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
After being listed as limited on the Cowboys' first two practice reports of the week due to a foot injury, Brown managed to log every rep at Thursday's session, paving the way for him to make his 14th appearance of the season in 15 chances. He's hit a bit of a hot streak of late, gathering in 10 of 15 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns over the last two contests. Brown may find the going tough, though, Saturday against Philadelphia's No. 1 ranked pass defense (172.4 yards per game).