Brown (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
One day removed from being listed as limited on the Cowboys' first Week 16 injury report due to a foot issue, Brown maintained that activity level Wednesday. He'll have one more chance to get back to full this week, at which point the team may clarify his availability ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Eagles. If he's able to suit up, Brown has put together back-to-back productive outings, amounting to 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 134 yards and two touchdowns.