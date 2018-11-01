Cowboys' Noah Brown: Returning to practice
The Cowboys designated Brown (hamstring) to return to practice Thursday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Dallas will now have a 21-day window with which to evaluate Brown for a return to the 53-man roster. Brown landed on injured reserve at the conclusion of the preseason, so with the mandatory eight weeks having already lapsed, the wideout will be eligible to play as soon as the Cowboys deem his ready to go. If Brown is cleared to dress for Dallas in Monday's game against the Titans or at some point before the three-week activation window closes, he likely would be ticketed for a depth role and wouldn't carry much fantasy appeal in the weak Cowboys passing attack.
