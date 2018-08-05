Cowboys' Noah Brown: Returns to practice
Brown (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.
Brown had been absent from practice this past week due to a sore hamstring, but he returned to the field Saturday with the issue seemingly put in the past. He'll compete alongside the likes of Deonte Thompson and rookie Michael Gallup for positioning on the depth chart at wide receiver in Dallas.
