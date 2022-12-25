Brown caught one of two targets for five yards in Saturday's win over the Eagles.

One week after Brown tied his career high with six catches in a two-touchdown performance, he was basically an afterthought in the Dallas offense and watched T.Y. Hilton haul in a huge 52-yard grab in his Cowboys debut. His blocking skills still had him on the field for 55 offensive snaps (76.4 percent), third among Dallas wideouts and well ahead of Hilton's 11, but the additional competition for targets from Dak Prescott will make Brown even more difficult to rely upon from a fantasy perspective.