Brown caught all five of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bengals.

The depth receiver was Cooper Rush's most reliable option on the day, and Brown not only led Dallas in receiving yards, he caught his first career NFL touchdown in the first quarter on a nine-yard strike from Rush. Michael Gallup (knee) appears close to rejoining the lineup however, and this performance may well end up being the high-water mark for Brown this season heading into a Week 3 clash with a Giants secondary that has yet to allow more than 66 receiving yards to a WR.