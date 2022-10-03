Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Brown should practice ahead of Week 5 after leaving Sunday's win over the Commanders due to a neck injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brown caught three of six targets for 61 yards before leaving the contest with a neck issue, but McCarthy said he got a "good report" and expects Brown to be okay heading into the team's Week 5 matchup against the Rams. Michael Gallup (knee) made his season debut, but he didn't significantly impact Brown's production. Through four games, fifth-year wideout has caught 18 of 27 targets for 274 yards and one touchdown. Despite McCarthy's comments, fantasy managers should still monitor Brown's practice statuses throughout the week to make sure he's still on track to play against Los Angeles.