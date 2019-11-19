Brown (knee) won't return from the PUP list this season after undergoing a second surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys hoped to activate Brown at some point this season, but he couldn't shake his lingering knee issue. The 23-year-old will go under the knife again to put him on track for the offseason program. Since being selected by Dallas in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Brown has suited up in 21 games, catching nine passes for 87 yards.