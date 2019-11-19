Cowboys' Noah Brown: Shut down for season
Brown (knee) won't return from the PUP list this season after undergoing a second surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys hoped to activate Brown at some point this season, but he couldn't shake his lingering knee issue. The 23-year-old will go under the knife again to put him on track for the offseason program. Since being selected by Dallas in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Brown has suited up in 21 games, catching nine passes for 87 yards.
More News
-
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Not ready to practice•
-
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Likely to begin season on PUP list•
-
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Beginning camp on PUP list•
-
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Not participating in minicamp•
-
Cowboys' Noah Brown: One reception in playoff loss•
-
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Cleared to play Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Week 12 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Best Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Waivers: Starting options?
Another week, another couple of new names at running back to target. However, this week's options...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.