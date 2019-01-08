Cowboys' Noah Brown: Sidelined Tuesday
Brown didn't practice Tuesday due to an illness, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Brown's illness isn't thought to be severe and, barring the ailment persists, he'll likely play Saturday against the Rams. Brown saw a season-high 27 snaps in Saturday's wild-card win over the Seahawks after Allen Hurns (ankle) went down. He had just one reception, but the increased workload with Hurns out could mean Brown is in for another significant snap total Saturday.
