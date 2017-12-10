Brown is slated to see an increased role in Week 14 as the Cowboys' No. 4 receiver against the Giants with Brice Butler (foot) sidelined, Entercom's Troy Hughes reports.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones himself said Brown has caught the coach's eye and could be in line for his first multi-target showing of the season. He's caught just three passes on as many targets in nine games throughout his 2017 campaign, but Butler's injury provides an opportunity for additional production.