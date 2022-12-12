Brown caught four of six targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans.

Most of that production came on a 51-yard reception to convert a third-and-13 early in the second quarter, but Brown was also clutch on the Cowboys' final series as he made a diving 18-yard catch with just 78 seconds left to help set up Ezekiel Elliott's game-winning score. It was Brown's best performance since he posted a 5-91-1 line back in Week 2, and it appears as though the sixth-year wideout has earned Dak Prescott's trust. Even with James Washington now active, Brown should retain a complementary role in the Dallas passing game for a Week 15 clash with the Jaguars.