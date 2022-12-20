Brown was listed as limited by a foot injury on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After a productive first four weeks of the season (18-274-1 line on 27 targets), Brown didn't surpass 50 receiving yards or score a touchdown in any of his next seven appearances. Over the last two games, though, he's found a groove with quarterback Dak Prescott, as he's hauled in 10 of 15 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. With a health concern plaguing Brown to begin Week 15 prep, his status should be watched as the week continues to get a sense of his potential to play Saturday versus the Eagles.