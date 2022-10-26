Brown didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Brown has been a regular in the Cowboys' passing game all season, logging between 77 and 91 percent of the offensive snaps weekly and producing five occasions of 50-plus yards in seven contests. With no activity whatsoever to begin Week 8 prep, though, his status will be one to watch Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability (or lack thereof) for Sunday's contest against the Bears.