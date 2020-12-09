Brown caught three of four targets for 40 yards in Tuesday's loss to the Ravens.

It was his best performance since Dak Prescott (ankle) got hurt, and the first time Brown hauled in multiple passes since Week 6. The Cowboys' receiving corps remains stacked -- even behind the team's big three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, Brown isn't the clear No. 4 option ahead of Cedrick Wilson -- but as long as the defense keeps digging big holes for the passing game to climb out of, Brown could have occasionally productive outings.