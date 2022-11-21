Brown caught both his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings.

The Cowboys didn't need to attack downfield much with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard accounting for two touchdowns each out of the backfield, but Brown still made an impact with a 35-yard catch in the third quarter that set up Zeke's second score of the day. Brown hasn't seen a significant role in the offense since Michael Gallup returned from a knee injury, and his snaps and targets could all but disappear down the stretch if Odell Beckham does end up landing in Dallas.