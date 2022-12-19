Brown recorded six receptions on nine targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-34 loss to Jacksonville.

Brown surprisingly led Dallas in targets, though he fell behind CeeDee Lamb in both receptions and yards. The highlights of his performance came on his pair of touchdown grabs, which were from one and 13 yards away. Brown appears to have surpassed Michael Gallup in priority for targets, as he 15 looks combined across his last two games -- resulting in 134 yards and two scores.