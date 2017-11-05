Brown (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Brown has been inactive in two other games this season for non-injury related reasons, so the fact that he was limited throughout the week of practice by the thigh injury might not have necessarily played a huge role in him being held out in Week 9. As the sixth receiver on the Cowboys' depth chart, Brown needs a lot of breaks to go his way before popping up on the fantasy radar.