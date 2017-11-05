Cowboys' Noah Brown: Won't play Sunday
Brown (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Brown has been inactive in two other games this season for non-injury related reasons, so the fact that he was limited throughout the week of practice by the thigh injury might not have necessarily played a huge role in him being held out in Week 9. As the sixth receiver on the Cowboys' depth chart, Brown needs a lot of breaks to go his way before popping up on the fantasy radar.
