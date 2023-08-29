Miami traded Igbinoghene to Dallas in exchange for Kelvin Joseph on Tuesday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.
A 2020 first-round pick, Igbinoghene struggled during his first three seasons in the NFL and had his fifth-year option declined by Miami this offseason. Dallas' secondary is talented and deep, but Igbinoghene has a unique skill set that could flourish under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
