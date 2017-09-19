Carroll (concussion) is currently considered day-to-day after suffering a concussion against the Broncos on Sunday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The day-to-day designation came from head coach Jason Garrett, but considering that Carroll is dealing with a concussion, it's nearly impossible to truly gauge until he actually clears the concussion protocol. Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is also day-to-day, and the Cowboys' are potentially looking at some serious depth issues at cornerback.