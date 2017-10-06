Cowboys' Nolan Carroll: Full go at practice
Carroll (concussion) logged a full workload for the second consecutive practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
All signs indicate that Carroll has been cleared from the team's concussion protocol and looks to be on track for Sunday's matchup against the Packers. If he suffers any setbacks, look for both Bene Benwikereand and Orlando Scandrick to see increased workloads.
