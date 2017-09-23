Cowboys' Nolan Carroll: Out for Monday's game
Carroll (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's contest, David Helman of the team's official site reports.
Carroll has yet to clear through the league's concussion protocol and will subsequently be forced to miss Monday's game. Given the nature of head injuries, it's unclear for how long Carroll will be sidelined. Jourdan Lewis figures to be the primary beneficiary during his absence.
