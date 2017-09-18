Cowboys' Nolan Carroll: Out with concussion
Carroll left Sunday's game against the Broncos with a concussion, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Carroll was forced to leave Sunday's game alongside fellow defensive back Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), so the Cowboys were left with just two healthy cornerbacks in Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis. With Orlando Scandrick (hand) still out, Dallas could potentially be dealing with serious depth issues in the secondary in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Cowboys' Nolan Carroll: Considered day-to-day•
-
Cowboys' Nolan Carroll: Arrested Monday morning•
-
Cowboys' Nolan Carroll: Signs with Dallas•
-
Eagles' Nolan Carroll: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Nolan Carroll: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Eagles' Nolan Carroll: Out with concussion•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...