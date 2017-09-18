Play

Carroll left Sunday's game against the Broncos with a concussion, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carroll was forced to leave Sunday's game alongside fellow defensive back Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), so the Cowboys were left with just two healthy cornerbacks in Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis. With Orlando Scandrick (hand) still out, Dallas could potentially be dealing with serious depth issues in the secondary in the coming weeks.

