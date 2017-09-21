Cowboys' Nolan Carroll: Remains in concussion protocol
Carroll remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't practice Thursday, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Carroll's absence for the Cowboys' first practice session of the week doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up in the team's matchup with the Cardinals on Monday night. While the Cardinals' passing attack has been far from potent this season, having a starting cornerback in Carroll unavailable for that contest would nonetheless be a significant blow for a Cowboys secondary that was shredded for 232 yards and four touchdowns by the Broncos' Trevor Siemian in Week 2. On a more positive note, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett relayed that Orlando Scandrick (hand), the team's other starting corner, is slated to practice Thursday, according to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News.
