Carroll (concussion) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Carroll was designated questionable after being a full participant in practice this week, but questions remained on whether he had fully cleared the league's concussion protocol. The 31-year-old will miss his second consecutive game, with Bene Benwikere and Orlando Scandrick likely to see increased workloads in his absence.