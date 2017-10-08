Cowboys' Nolan Carroll: Won't play Sunday
Carroll (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Carroll was listed as questionable after being a full participant in practice this week, but questions remained on whether he had fully cleared the league's concussion protocol. The 31-year-old will miss his second consecutive game, with Bene Benwikere and Orlando Scandrick likely to see increased workloads in his absence.
