Play

Scandrick was evaluated for a concussion during Saturday's preseason game, but not diagnosed with one, Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Scandrick returned to the sidelines but did not play again. He had a pass breakup and a tackle for a loss earlier in the game before being forced to leave.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories