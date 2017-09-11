Scandrick left Sunday's game against the Giants with a hand injury and won't return, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A thin cornerback group loses its only player with a solid track record, though the Giants' offense hasn't shown any real potential with Odell Beckham (ankle) sidelined. The Cowboys are left with three healthy cornerbacks -- Nolan Carroll, Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie -- active for Sunday's game.