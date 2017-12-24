Scandrick (back) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Scandrick was listed as questionable heading into the weekend after turning in a trio of limited practices this week. It appears that won't be enough for the cornerback to play while he recovers from a pair of bone fractures in his back, but his official status will be announced approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff.