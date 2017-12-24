Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Expected to sit out Week 16
Scandrick (back) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Scandrick was listed as questionable heading into the weekend after turning in a trio of limited practices this week. It appears that won't be enough for the cornerback to play while he recovers from a pair of bone fractures in his back, but his official status will be announced approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff.
