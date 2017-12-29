Scandrick (back) will be placed on injured reserve Friday according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

The veteran cornerback has missed the past three games due to two separate fractures in his back, leaving him unavailable for Sunday's season-finale. Scandrick recorded 38 tackles (32 solo) and three passes defensed in 11 games this season, but it is the first time he did not record an interception since 2012. He is under contract for one more season with Dallas, whom he has spent his entire nine-year career with. However, his returned to the team isn't guaranteed, especially considering the Cowboys decision to give more reps to their younger secondary talent throughout this season.