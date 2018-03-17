Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Informed of release
The Cowboys have informed Scandrick (back) of his release, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Scandrick reportedly asked the team to release him, perhaps believing that the use of three 2017 draft picks on cornerbacks could soon leave him without a significant role. He did start all 11 games he played last season, missing Week 2 with a fractured hand and Weeks 14-17 with a back injury. Assuming he's healthy or will be soon, the 31-year-old shouldn't have too much trouble finding another job, though he may end up settling for a depth role.
