Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Injures back against Redskins
Scandrick injured his back in Thursday's game against the Redskins, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Scandrick's injury came late in the fourth quarter after things were already sealed away for the Cowboys. He will have a week and a half to recover with Dallas' next game coming against the Giants on Dec. 10.
More News
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Present for practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Not practicing, won't play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Not ready to practice•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Considers himself day-to-day•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Will undergo surgery Monday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...