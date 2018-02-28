Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Likely done in Dallas
Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones indicated Tuesday that Scandrick (back) is likely to cut or traded, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The news isn't altogether surprising given Scandrick's recent injury troubles as well as youngsters Jourdan Lewis, Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown playing prominent roles in Dallas' secondary in 2017. The 31-year-old finished the season on injured reserve as he dealt with two separate fractures in his back, but he is still likely to latch on somewhere in need of a veteran cornerback, assuming the recovery process continues smoothly.
