Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Limited at practice Thursday
Scandrick (hand) was a limited participant at the Cowboys' practice Thursday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Even practicing on a limited basis is good news for Scrandrick after not playing in the Cowboys' Week 2 blowout loss to the Broncos. Dallas' injury issues at cornerback were exposed by Trevor Siemian on Sunday, and if Scandrick is able to play it would provide a big boost as the Cowboys face the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Present for practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Not practicing, won't play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Not ready to practice•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Considers himself day-to-day•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Will undergo surgery Monday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Fractures hand Sunday•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...