Scandrick (hand) was a limited participant at the Cowboys' practice Thursday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Even practicing on a limited basis is good news for Scrandrick after not playing in the Cowboys' Week 2 blowout loss to the Broncos. Dallas' injury issues at cornerback were exposed by Trevor Siemian on Sunday, and if Scandrick is able to play it would provide a big boost as the Cowboys face the Cardinals.