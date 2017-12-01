Scandrick suffered two transverse process fractures in his back Thursday against the Redskins, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Scandrick suffered this injury when he was kicked in the back during Thursday's win. He could miss at least Week 14's game against the Giants, but that is still over a week away, so nothing's certain at this point. Rookie Chidobe Awuzie will fill in if Scandrick can't go.