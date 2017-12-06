Scandrick (back) won't partake in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The cornerback sustained two tranverse process fractures in his back in the Cowboys' Week 13 win over the Redskins, making it rather unlikely that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Giants. If that's the case, head coach Jason Garrett could start two rookie cornerbacks in Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie for the contest, with Anthony Brown likely handling nickel back duties.