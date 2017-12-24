Scandrick (back) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

In Week 13, Scandrick sustained two transverse fractures in his back, which generally is accompanied by a multi-week absence in most occasions. Scandrick's is no exception, but it appeared he was closing in on a return this week with limited practices Wednesday through Friday. In his stead, Chidobe Awuzie will start at cornerback opposite fellow rookie Jourdan Lewis.