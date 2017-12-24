Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Not playing Sunday
Scandrick (back) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
In Week 13, Scandrick sustained two transverse fractures in his back, which generally is accompanied by a multi-week absence in most occasions. Scandrick's is no exception, but it appeared he was closing in on a return this week with limited practices Wednesday through Friday. In his stead, Chidobe Awuzie will start at cornerback opposite fellow rookie Jourdan Lewis.
More News
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Expected to sit out Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Won't play Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Suffers back fractures•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...