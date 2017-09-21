Scandrick (hand) is taking part in Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Once the Cowboys wrap up their first practice of the week, the team will announce whether Scandrick was a full or partial participant, but either way, it seems he's trending toward suiting up for the Monday night matchup with the Cardinals. Scandrick missed the Cowboys' Week 2 blowout loss to the Broncos while recovering from surgery to address the fractured hand, which didn't go unnoticed in a game that Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian tossed four touchdown passes. Scandrick's likely return in Week 3 should help bolster a Cowboys secondary that could be without the services of its other starting cornerback in Nolan Carroll, who remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.