Scandrick (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Scandrick was a limited participant in practice this week to earn the questionable tag, and will aim to see his first game action since suffering a pair of bone fractures in his back in Week 14. Rookies Jourdan Lewis, Chidobe Awuzie and Xavier Woods would see snaps as the Cowboys' top three cornerbacks if Scandrick is unable to play Sunday.