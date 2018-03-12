Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Requests release from team
Scandrick (back) has requested his release from the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Scandrick likely feels he's being phased out in Dallas with the team having brought in so many young bodies at the position within the past year, namely 2017 draft picks Chidobe Awuzie (second round), Jourdan Lewis (third) and Xavier Woods (sixth). Furthermore, it's reported the team plans to move 2015 first-rounder Byron Jones over to corner as well. Scandrick is likely hoping the Cowboys inform him of his future with the team before free agency opens Wednesday. Dallas would save $1.4 million against the cap with his release.
