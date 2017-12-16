Scandrick (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Scandrick is still recovering from a pair of bone fractures in his back and will miss his second game in a row. His absence clears the way for a trio of rookies -- Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods -- to serve as the Cowboys' top three cornerbacks.

