Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Ruled out for Week 15
Scandrick (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Scandrick is still recovering from a pair of bone fractures in his back and will miss his second game in a row. His absence clears the way for a trio of rookies -- Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods -- to serve as the Cowboys' top three cornerbacks.
