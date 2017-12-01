Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Suffers back fractures
Scandrick suffered two transverse process fractures in his back during Thursday's win over the Redskins, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Given the nature of the injury, Scandrick seems likely to miss the Cowboys' Week 14 game against the Giants, but the team will wait and see if he's able to practice before determining his availability for future contests. Jourdan Lewis, Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown could all take on extra snaps if Scandrick is unavailable for Week 14.
