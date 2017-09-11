Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Will undergo surgery Monday
Scandrick will have a plate inserted into his fractured left hand Monday and has been ruled out for Week 2's game against the Broncos, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
He previously broke the hand in 2012, missing the final five games of the season, but this injury doesn't appear to be as serious and Scandrick may only be sidelined for one contest. In his absence, more responsibility will be put on young Cowboys cornerbacks like Chidobe Awuzie.
More News
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Fractures hand Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Exits with hand injury•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Returning to form•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Active Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick: Questionable Sunday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...