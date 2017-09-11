Scandrick will have a plate inserted into his fractured left hand Monday and has been ruled out for Week 2's game against the Broncos, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

He previously broke the hand in 2012, missing the final five games of the season, but this injury doesn't appear to be as serious and Scandrick may only be sidelined for one contest. In his absence, more responsibility will be put on young Cowboys cornerbacks like Chidobe Awuzie.