Scandrick (back) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Scandrick did not practice this week as he deals with two transverse spinal fractures he sustained in last Sunday's win over the Redskins. Rookie cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie should see heavily increased snap roles in Scandrick's absence against the Giants.

