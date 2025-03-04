The Cowboys and Odighizuwa agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year, $80 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dallas was expected to place the franchise tag on Odighizuwa, but the two sides managed to reach agreeable terms on a long-term deal before that proved necessary. The 27-year-old put together the best season of his career in 2024, with 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances. His new deal reportedly includes $58 million guaranteed. For fantasy purposes, Odighizuwa looks slated to repeat as a high-end option in IDP formats that require starters at the defensive tackle position.
More News
-
Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa: Likely set for franchise tag•
-
Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa: Sees career-high snap count•
-
Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa: Competition for snaps growing•
-
Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa: Full go Friday•
-
Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa: Two sacks in Sunday's rout•